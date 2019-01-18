SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The family of a California man killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2016 is receiving a $7 million settlement from Sacramento County.

The Sacramento Bee reports the settlement relates to James Spurgeon’s killing of Chad Irwin outside his home. The district attorney’s office found the shooting was lawful because Spurgeon feared for his life.

Allison Irwin, his wife, alleged in her lawsuit that Spurgeon was negligent and reckless because he knew Irwin was emotionally and mentally unstable when he fired. Deputies came to the Irwin’s Citrus Heights home after Allison Irwin called earlier in the evening worried about her husband.

He returned to the home holding a knife and told deputies he knew they would kill them.

Spurgeon says he fired when Irwin took steps toward him.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.