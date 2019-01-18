By - Associated Press - Friday, January 18, 2019

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has pleaded guilty to several charges for shooting two officers last summer.

KFVS-TV reports that James Odell Johnson Jr. pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting officers, possessing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

The shooting happened in July in a standoff with the U.S. Marshals Service and Poplar Bluff police.

Police said Johnson began shooting after officers entered an apartment to arrest him on a federal warrant for violating his supervised release. Johnson barricaded himself inside the apartment before surrendering.

Poplar Bluff detective Corey Mitchell was struck in the arm and was treated at a hospital. An officer with the Marshals Service was uninjured because his body armor stopped the bullets.

___

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide