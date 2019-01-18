FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is due back in court for more motions from defense lawyers.

Cruz’s lawyers want Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Friday to hold the Broward Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court for improperly providing the suspect’s medical records to a state commission investigating the shooting.

They say only certain authorized investigators and prosecutors should get access to such records in a criminal case, and the commission is not included.

The 20-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers have offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors reject that.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.