COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Police in Norway say the stabbing of a woman in a supermarket is being investigated as a terror attack.

Benedicte Bjornland, the head of Norway’s domestic intelligence agency, says a suspect arrested after the assault told investigators he wanted to kill several people and that it was a terror attack.

Bjornland said Friday the suspect was a 20-year-old Russian citizen who entered Norway via Sweden.

The victim, who was not identified but is in her 20s, was in a critical condition after being stabbed Thursday in a downtown Oslo supermarket.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.