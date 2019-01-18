ROXBURY, N.J. (AP) - The husband of a woman whose body was found on a mountaintop in Oklahoma in 2009 has admitted killing her.

Donald Wilson had been scheduled for trial this month.

The Record reports court documents show that Wilson pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces five years in prison.

The case went unsolved until 2017 when Wilson’s father told authorities his son had smothered Jody Rilee-Wilson with a plastic bag to keep her from moving back to New Jersey with the couple’s baby.

Rilee-Wilson’s father, Jim Rilee, is a local councilman who recently stepped down as head of a council that oversees protection of the northern New Jersey region’s water supply.

The couple’s daughter, who turns 10 next week, has been living with Rilee and his wife in New Jersey.

