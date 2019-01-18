ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - Authorities are seeking the parents of a 4-month-old boy who are facing neglect charges after the child died last February of heroin intoxication in central Indiana.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office this month charged 28-year-old Daniel E. Jones and 29-year-old Tiffany McNutt of Alexandria with felony neglect of a dependent.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester tells The Herald Bulletin they’d been expected to turn themselves in Tuesday, but investigators believe they’ve left the state. Koester said an arrest warrant has been issued and they’ll be extradited back to Indiana if needed.

Authorities say Jones and McNutt told police they don’t use drugs, but their home was filthy. An autopsy report listed Leelan Jones’ cause of death as heroin intoxication, but it wasn’t known how the drug got into his system.

