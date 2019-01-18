The Pentagon on Friday identified three of the Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria earlier this week.

Army Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan Farmer, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon Kent and Department of Defense civilian Scott A. Wirtz were all named by the department as among those killed in Wednesday’s attack.

The fourth American, who was working as a contractor and was killed, has not been identified yet.

The Islamic State claimed credit for Wednesday’s attack in the Syrian city of Manbij, where U.S. forces train.

The attack came about a month after President Trump declared that ISIS was defeated and announced his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.





