NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - The 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting in New Britain has been held on $2 million bond.

Justin Hapgood is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting Tuesday night of 34-year-old Erik Rivera.

A 17-year-old youth, whose name has been released because of his age, has been charged as an accessory. He told police Rivera had been harassing them for marijuana.

Police say surveillance video shows Hapgood and the younger teen chatting to Rivera just minutes before Rivera was shot.

Police say Hapgood initially told investigators that Rivera had been shot by someone in a silver Toyota Camry, but police say videos of the area didn’t show the car.

Hapgood’s attorney says the actual shooting was not caught on video.





