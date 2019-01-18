PITTSBURGH (AP) - A 73-year-old Pennsylvania prosecutor has been found guilty of obstructing justice and misusing the power of his office by improperly intervening in criminal cases involving his 41-year-old former girlfriend.

A jury on Friday found Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson guilty on 10 of the charges he faced, including obstruction of government functions, officially oppressing an arrest or search warrant, and hindering prosecution.

Karson was accused of asking the woman’s probation officer to not put her in jail after she acknowledged using heroin. He also allegedly tried to get a judge to release her on bond instead of jailing her in criminal cases by claiming to be a family friend when he was actually her boyfriend.

He took the witness stand on Wednesday, insisting he was just trying to help her and didn’t break the law.





