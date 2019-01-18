MIAMI (AP) - Police say a shooting at a notorious strip club in Miami has left one security guard dead and another wounded.

News outlets report Miami-Dade police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video as they search for suspects in the shooting that killed 31-year-old Jose Otero and hospitalized 46-year-old Eric Bauer.

The Miami Herald reports police consider Booby Trap to be the country’s most crime-ridden strip club, with its history of shootings, slayings, drug sales and assaults.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says a fight broke out inside the 24-hour club Thursday morning. Security escorted several people outside, and he says people in two cars later pulled up and opened fire.

Bauer’s condition was unclear as of Friday morning.





