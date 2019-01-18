WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys are seeking a new trial for a black Iowa teenager convicted of murder after a juror reported other members of the jury made racially charged comments before the conviction.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that jurors testified Thursday about comments allegedly made last year during the trial of 18-year-old Doncorrion Spates. He was found guilty of murder in the 2016 shooting death of Otavioius Brown.

One juror who was called by the defense said a male juror made a comment about African Americans being involved in gangs. The juror said a female juror also commented that black people are “desensitized to killing people.”

Five jurors called by the prosecution said they didn’t hear any racial comments and that race didn’t play a role in their decision.

Court officials say the hearing will continue at a future date.

