NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is granting parole to a man serving a life sentence in a 1994 murder-for-hire. A woman who was wounded in the attack says she’s petrified she might encounter him once he’s out.

Among his final 20 pardons and three commutations Friday, Haslam commuted Jeremy Michael Ingram’s life sentence to parole supervision starting next January.

Ingram was 18 when court documents say he was paid $10,000 by Gina Sanjines’ ex-husband to kill her. Sanjines was shot in the head three times but survived. Ingram shot and killed her boyfriend, Virgil Schrag.

Haslam’s office said Ingram has undergone a transformation and will have additional supervision conditions. The governor cited Ingram’s four higher-education degrees and his participation in rehabilitation and faith-based programs.

Sanjines says she’s unconvinced.





