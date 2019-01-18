President Trump said he’ll make a “major announcement” Saturday about the border crisis and the partial government shutdown.

“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse,” the president tweeted Friday evening.

Mr. Trump has considered declaring a national emergency at the border. But he had backed away from that option in recent days, saying he preferred that Congress work with him on a solution to build a border wall and reopen the government.

The impasse has grown more entrenched in recent days. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rescinded her invitation for the president to deliver the annual State of the Union address, and Mr. Trump responded by canceling a military flight that was to take Mrs. Pelosi and other lawmakers to Afghanistan to meet with troops.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not provide reporters with any details about the pending announcement after the president tweeted.





