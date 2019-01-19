TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say the arrest of a New Jersey priest on sexual abuse charges dating back almost three decades came just two days after a call to the state’s clergy abuse hotline.

NJ.com reports that the state attorney general’s office said 63-year-old Rev. Thomas Ganley, parochial vicar at St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors said Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge between 1990 and 1994 when he is accused of having assaulted a child between the ages of 14 and 17.

Officials said it’s the first sexual assault case brought by the state’s clergy abuse task force, which was established in September. A message left at Ganley’s number wasn’t immediately returned Saturday.





