TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A defense attorney says rape charges have been resolved against four teenagers accused of assaulting a Bixby High School football teammate.

Brett Swab told the Tulsa World Friday that a judgment was handed down this week and that he is pleased with the result. He declined comment on the decision that he says is sealed in juvenile court.

District Attorney Matt Ballard said in a statement that reports of the case being dismissed “are very misleading,” but also declined further comment.

Three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were charged with using a pool cue to assault a then-16-year-old boy during a team dinner in 2017 at the home of the former Bixby schools superintendent.

The case was later transferred to juvenile court .

The Associated Press is not naming the defendants because of their ages.

