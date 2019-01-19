President Trump is traveling Saturday to Dover Air Force Base to honor the return of remains of the four Americans killed in Syria.

“Will be leaving for Dover to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

The four Americans — two U.S. service members, a military contractor and a Defense Department civilian — were killed with at last 12 other people in an explosion Wednesday in Syrian city of Manbij.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing. The attack raised questions about Mr. Trump’s decision last month to begin withdrawing all of the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria and declaring ISIS defeated.

The Pentagon identified three of the four Americans killed:

—Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, who was based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

—Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, New York, who was based at Fort Meade, Maryland.

—Civilian Scott A. Wirtz from St. Louis.

The U.S. pullout from Syria began last week with the Pentagon redeploying military equipment but not troops.

The White House has given mixed signals about the timetable for the complete withdraw of U.S. troops. Mr. Trump originally indicated a rapid withdraw but National Security Adviser John Bolton said it could take months, depending on circumstances on the ground.





