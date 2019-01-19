By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 19, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities have apprehended a teen wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

KNBN-TV reports that Rapid City police arrested the 16-year-old suspect Saturday morning.

The teen is wanted in connection to the killing of 24-year-old Marcus Antonio of Eagle Butte on Sunday night.

The shooting remains under investigation

