RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities have apprehended a teen wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
KNBN-TV reports that Rapid City police arrested the 16-year-old suspect Saturday morning.
The teen is wanted in connection to the killing of 24-year-old Marcus Antonio of Eagle Butte on Sunday night.
The shooting remains under investigation
