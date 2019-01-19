COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 13-year-old half brother during a fight in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.
Columbus police say the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon at a condominium complex and the 15-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was found dead at the scene.
The 13-year-old was arrested without incident and taken into custody.
Police provided no additional details about the slaying Saturday.
