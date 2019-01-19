NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the UFC card in New York with T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo fighting for the 125-pound title (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Paige VanZant won her first UFC fight in 2½ years with a second-round submission victory over Rachael Ostovich at Barclays Center.

VanZant fought for the first time since she broke her right arm in a bout last January. She made Ostovich tap out to an armbar in the second round for her first win since Aug. 27, 2016.

VanZant and Ronda Rousey are the only women to finish at least two UFC fights with armbars.

Ostovich fought for the first time since he was hospitalized from injuries suffered in an alleged domestic violence attack. Honolulu police arrested Ostovich’s husband, Arnold Berdon, who is accused of punching his wife in the head, face and ribs, fracturing her eye socket. Berdon has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone could get his desired match against Conor McGregor after he bloodied and beat Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout. Cerrone extended his record for career UFC wins with 22 and for finishes with 16.

Cerrone got a quick takedown in the first round and then used a hard knee to the face to bust open Hernandez. The 35-year-old Cerrone finished him in the second in front of a roaring New York crowd.

He called out McGregor in the cage - and the UFC great was listening. McGregor tweeted: “For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.”

___

T.J. Dillashaw has dropped to the 125-pound weight class to fight flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC’s debut card on the ESPN networks.

Dillashaw, the 135-pound champion, is trying to join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only UFC fighters to hold titles in two different weight classes at the same time.

Dillashaw could also prompt UFC to abandon the flyweight division with a win. Cejudo defeated longtime champion Demetrious Johnson to win the belt and reign in a division that has drawn scant interest with fans or serious contenders in the class.

Cejudo-Dillashaw is the main event on ESPN-plus on the first card of a $1.5 billion, five-year contract that will plaster UFC all over the sports network’s various platforms.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone fights Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout in the main event of a prelim card that airs on ESPN.

Troubled ex-NFL star Greg Hardy makes his UFC debut in a heavyweight bout and a fight marred by controversy. Hardy left the NFL after he was convicted of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman, with charges later dropped as officials said they couldn’t locate the accuser and believed she reached a settlement with the athlete.

Scrutiny of Hardy’s ascent grew among fans when he was placed on the same card as flyweight Rachael Ostovich, who is fighting Paige VanZant. Honolulu police arrested Ostovich’s husband, Arnold Berdon, who is accused of punching his wife in the head, face and ribs, fracturing her eye socket. Berdon has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

___

