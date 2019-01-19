FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A 93-year-old man died after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a heavily travelled northern Virginia road.
The Fairfax County Police Department said Saturday it’s now seeking information about a pickup truck it believes struck Pericles Apostolou of Falls Church around 6 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A police news release says Apostolou was not in a crosswalk on Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church when he was hit by the dark-colored, mid- to full-size pickup, which didn’t stop and left the scene.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.