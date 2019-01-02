SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say road rage led to the arrest of a Sioux Falls man.
Authorities say a conflict between two motorists caused a passenger in one of the vehicles to display a gun Tuesday in Sioux Falls. KELO-TV reports the 21-year-old driver of the other car called police who tracked the vehicle in which a passenger reportedly had a gun. Officers searched that passenger and found bullets, but no gun. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
