WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) - Two men have died in an apparent murder-suicide during a New Year’s Day gathering in Ramsey County.

Tactical officers responded to a home near White Bear Lake Tuesday afternoon on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found people fleeing the residence. Authorities say at least six people were in the home, including children.

The Star Tribune , citing dispatch audio, reports the men were brothers and that one shot the other, his dog and then himself. Sheriff’s officials would not confirm the men’s relationship.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com





