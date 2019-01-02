BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating the death of a 21-year-old county jail inmate.
Jarrett Deemer was found unresponsive in his cell at the county corrections center early Sunday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Deemer was serving time for a probation violation stemming from theft and drug charges.
The Lehigh County district attorney’s office is investigating.
