By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 2, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Goodyear police say a man sought in a bank robbery was shot and wounded by officers following a pursuit into Phoenix.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting late Monday on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue after a pursuit by numerous police vehicles on I-10 and two other freeways.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.


