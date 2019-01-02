SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police say decomposed human remains were found near a city high school.
Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says the remains were found Wednesday across from Hillcrest High School in north Springfield.
Bailey says the body had decomposed into a skeleton.
The Springfield News-Leader reports police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
No further information about the deceased person was immediately available.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.