BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A former northeastern Montana undersheriff is facing a second felony sex charge.

Luke Strommen was charged in October with sexual abuse of a child after a woman reported she had sex with the officer in his patrol car while he was on duty, starting in 2014, when she was 17. The charge relates to him requesting sexual images of the girl. He has pleaded not guilty.

He resigned as a Valley County deputy on Nov. 1.

The Billings Gazette reports a second accuser came forward in November saying she had sex with Strommen between 2009 and 2011, starting when she was 14. Montana’s age of consent is 16.

Strommen was expected to appear in court on Jan. 14 on the new charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com





