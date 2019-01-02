MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Manchester last year.

The charges accuse 27-year-old Paul Dimick of killing Justin Lee in September.

Dimick also is accused of having a firearm after having been convicted of at least three felonies; and altering, destroying, concealing or removing the gun.

Dimick is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 10. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.





