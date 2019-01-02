ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistan’s military says it has shot down a second Indian spy drone in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops downed the drone Wednesday along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani- and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.

Authorities say Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage of the Indian drone. Pakistan’s military also reported shooting down a drone from India on Tuesday.

There has been no comment from India.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it since their independence from British rule in 1947.





