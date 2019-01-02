PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police learned of a fatal shooting when the wounded victim was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say a witness told police that 28-year-old German Rico was shot in a business’ parking lot near North 50th Avenue and West McDowell Road early Monday morning.
No suspect information was released and police said their investigation is ongoing.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.