SKANEATELES, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a vehicle that a man drove while being pursued by police in three central New York counties has been found.

WSTM-TV in Syracuse reports that Cortland County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the car for speeding on state Route 41 around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver refused to stop as the chase continued into neighboring Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Authorities say the vehicle was found Tuesday evening in Morrisonville in Madison County. The vehicle is in the custody of the New York State Police.

Police say the suspect is from Homer in Cortland County. He’s still being sought Wednesday.





