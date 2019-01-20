BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota lawmakers are set to consider bills that range from abortion restrictions to felons on school boards to abandoned babies. They’re in session Monday despite the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Among the top issues in play:

ABORTION

The abortion debate is resurfacing at the North Dakota Capitol.

The House will hear testimony on two new abortion bills Monday, six years after passing some of the nation’s strictest laws on the procedure, most of which were blocked in court.

One bill would require abortion providers to inform women undergoing drug-induced abortions that it’s possible they could still have a live birth if they change their mind.

Abortion-rights groups claim there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

A second bill would ban an abortion procedure commonly used in the second trimester that opponents describe as “human dismemberment abortion.”

Abortion-rights groups say banning the dilation and evacuation method of abortion - commonly called “D&E;” - is unconstitutional because it interferes with private medical decisions.

___

FELONS ON SCHOOL BOARDS

The Senate is considering legislation that would bar felons from serving on school boards in North Dakota.

The bill is being sponsored by Republican Nichole Poolman, a school teacher from Bismarck, and Richard Marcellais, a Democrat from Belcourt and a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

Poolman says the legislation came at the request of the state Indian Affairs Commission.

Director Scott Davis says the bill applies to all schools but tribal leaders are increasingly concerned about school board candidates who have a criminal past.

Davis says none of the state’s five tribes allow a convicted felon to serve on a tribal council. But he says they can on local school boards.

He points to a woman convicted of embezzling from a school district on the Fort Berthold Reservation who was elected to its school board in November.

Melissa Starr received 35 write-in votes to win a seat on the Twin Buttes board in a special election. Starr pleaded guilty in 2007 to embezzlement and theft and was sentenced to 1½ years in prison. She was one of seven Twin Buttes School Board members and district employees indicted on charges of conspiring to defraud the school district of more than $665,000.

The fraud involved false travel vouchers, payroll advances and bonuses. Records from the U.S. Attorney’s Office show Starr has paid about $20,500 toward restitution and still owes approximately $288,000.

___

ABANDONED BABIES

It’s illegal to abandon a baby under the age of 1 in North Dakota unless it happens at a hospital. A parent of the infant or a person given consent by the parent may leave an unharmed infant at a hospital without fear of prosecution.

A bipartisan House bill would expand the locations where a parent unable to care for a baby can leave the child, such as a police station or a county social services office.

Health officials have pushed changes to the current law because many rural communities don’t have hospitals and they worry about infants literally being left out in the cold.

The House Human Services Committee is expected to act on the legislation this week.

___

Follow James MacPherson on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/macphersonja .





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.