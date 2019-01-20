MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police say a man is dead after a shooting in an alley on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to reports of numerous shots fired in the alley after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police spoke with several people who may have been seen or heard something.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.





