Authorities say a 42-year-old Oregon man killed four members of his family and was shot dead by sheriff’s deputies as he tried to kill a girl.

The Clackamas County sheriff’s office on Sunday said Mark Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter.

The Oregonian reports deputies arrived at the home late Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Jensen says the homicide victims were not shot.

Investigators found numerous weapons including swords and are trying to determine what was used to kill each person.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are 9-month-old Olivia Gago, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer, 66-year-old Jerry Bremer and 64-year-old Pamela Bremer.

Gago lived at the home 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland with the victims.

Sweitzer’s 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship survived. A roommate also survived and is receiving treatment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.