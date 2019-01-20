By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 20, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police are investigating Omaha’s first homicide in more than four months.

Omaha Police say 21-year-old Jacque Holbert was found early Sunday in northeast Omaha with a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital.

Police said Holbert was in bed when he was wounded by gunfire outside.

Holbert’s death was the first homicide reported in Omaha in 125 days.


