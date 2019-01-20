SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on a Southern California Beach.
Police in Santa Barbara say Sunday that investigators were able to identify the 40-year-old man through his fingerprints.
His name wasn’t immediately released.
KSBY-TV reports the body was found Saturday afternoon on Hendry’s Beach.
Officials say detectives have not ruled out foul play.
