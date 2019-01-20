RENO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to four recent killings in northern Nevada.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 20-year-old Wilbur Martinez-Guzman was arrested Saturday in Carson City on charges related to burglary and possession of stolen property, but authorities say murder charges should be coming soon.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says authorities are confident that evidence will link him to four homicides.

Authorities say 81-year-old Gerald David and 80-year-old Sharon David were found shot to death in their Reno home last week.

Connie Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, were found dead in their homes near Gardnerville earlier this month.

The sheriff did not say if Martinez-Guzman has an attorney. He’s being held at the Carson City detention center.

Jail officials could not be reached for comment.

