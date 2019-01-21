COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say two employees at an internet cafe in Ohio were shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Police responded to the shooting at Players Paradise Internet Cafe in Columbus at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics pronounced a 38-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Sgt. Jeff Strayer tells The Columbus Dispatch it is unclear how much money, if any, was taken during the robbery.

No suspects have been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.





