By - Associated Press - Monday, January 21, 2019

MONONA, Wis. (AP) - Two people are in custody in connection with seven armed robberies in the Dane County area.

The man and woman were apprehended Saturday afternoon at a Monana apartment after a robbery at a nearby restaurant. Authorities were led to the apartment by a police dog.

The suspects’ names weren’t immediately released. They’re being held in connection with seven armed robberies in Madison, Monona and Windsor.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide