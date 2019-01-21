By - Associated Press - Monday, January 21, 2019

BOSTON (AP) - A man involved in a fatal shootout in Boston has been charged with murder.

Police say 28-year-old Victor Rodriguez, of South Boston, was one of two men who shot each other Friday afternoon outside a barbershop on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain.

The other man, identified as 28-year-old Carl Reynolds, of Roxbury, died at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after an argument inside the barbershop spilled outside.

Rodriquez, who also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, remains hospitalized in police custody.


