ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park.

The shooting happened Saturday night when officers responded to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 35-year-old Matthew Tuhkanen of Anoka.

No bystanders or officers were hurt. The officer who shot Tuhkanen has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.