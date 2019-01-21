Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions joked about being forced to resign from the Justice Department, saying it could have been a lot worse.

“Do the right thing every day and usually things will work out, but not always,” Mr. Sessions said last week during the inaugural reception for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. “Usually they work out. I told someone, ‘At least in the United States, they fire you, they don’t shoot you.’”

Mr. Sessions was ousted nearly two months ago in the aftermath of the midterm elections. Prior to his dismissal, he was a frequent target of President Trump, who mocked him repeatedly for recusing himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Sessions told an ABC News affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, that his experience as attorney general didn’t diminish his love of the legal system.

“I don’t have words to express how grateful we should be about it and how we should work to protect it,” he said. “If we maintain the word of law where power and politics and special influence don’t control what objectivity and fairness is the rule, this country will remain strong. If we let that get away from us, it will be a monumental reduction our greatness of America.”

Last month, Mr. Trump selected former Attorney General William Barr to succeed Mr. Sessions, who was replaced on an interim basis by Matthew Whitaker. Mr. Barr’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was last week.





