WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia jury has convicted a man of fatally shooting his estranged wife and her 16-year-old son.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports McDowell County jurors handed down the guilty verdicts Friday for 34-year-old Michael Kennedy of Wyoming County. Kennedy was charged with murder and other counts in the deaths of Jessica Daugherty and her son Jeremy.

Prosecutor Ed Kornish had said during the trial that Daugherty was fearful of her husband and had taken security measures to protect herself and her son. Kornish said Kennedy went to Daugherty’s home armed around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2016, shouldered his way through the door and shot the teen, then his mother.

Defense attorney D.J. Morgan said Kennedy acted in self-defense. He said his client was invited over and arrived to find the mother and son armed and waiting for him.

