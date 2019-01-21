DALTON, N.H. (AP) - The new owners of a New Hampshire shooting range say they plan to make the range the home base for a local firearms training organization.
Team O’Neil Rally School CEO Chris Cyr purchased the 70-acre Dalton Shooting Range property from Don Mooney in late December after months of negotiations. The Caledonian-Record reports Cyr signed a lease with the Ridgeline Shooting Academy to spearhead a training program in Dalton.
Ridgeline is out of Nashua, but until now hadn’t had a home base. Cyr says the range and Ridgeline will have no association with a firearms manufacturer.
Ridgeline says the range is set to become “New England’s premier tactical training facility.”
___
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.