UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder and assault in connection with an attack on his grandmother, who has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The Observer-Dispatch reports police went to the home in West Street in Utica, New York, shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

They found the 68-year-old woman with multiple injuries including knife cuts and burns and saw the apartment was burning.

The woman told police her grandson had attacked her and set the house on fire before fleeing.

He was later found at a motel and taken into custody.





