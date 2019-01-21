TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Tucson police officer after they say they found evidence he had unlawful sexual conduct with a woman he was investigating.
Tucson police spokesman Pete Dugan says Officer Richard Daniel was arrested Sunday. Authorities say he also tampered with evidence.
The three-year veteran of the department has been placed on leave without pay and served a notice of intent to terminate.
No other details were immediately released.
