President Trump acted Monday to make the Wilbur Martinez-Guzman case as notorious as the Katie Steinle slaying.

In a tweet, he boosted his case for a wall by citing the weekend arrest of Mr. Martinez-Guzman in Carson City, Nevada, on suspicion of a string of killings in the area.

“Four people in Nevada viciously robbed and killed by an illegal immigrant who should not have been in our Country,” he wrote Monday evening.

Four people in Nevada viciously robbed and killed by an illegal immigrant who should not have been in our Country. 26 people killed on the Border in a drug and gang related fight. Two large Caravans from Honduras broke into Mexico and are headed our way. We need a powerful Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said at a news conference Sunday that federal immigration authorities had told his office that Mr. Martinez-Guzman was in the country illegally, though he added Monday that he didn’t know where the suspect is originally from.

Murder charges against him are likely in the shooting deaths of an elderly Reno couple and two women who lived near the town of Gardnerville — all since Jan. 10.

Mr. Trump went on to describe other atrocities near the border to further argue for tighter border security that Capitol Hill Democrats are refusing to provide, prompting the partial shutdown of the government.

He continued: “26 people killed on the Border in a drug and gang related fight. Two large Caravans from Honduras broke into Mexico and are headed our way. We need a powerful Wall!”





