The American Civil Liberties Union is demanding the Department of Justice release any records on its use of facial recognition technology, the civil rights group announced Tuesday.

The ACLU filed a Freedom of Information Act with the Justice Department seeking facial recognition documents from the department as a whole and its component agencies such as the FBI and DEA.

In addition, the group has also requested records detailing the accuracy of any facial recognition technology used by the Justice Department.

In October, the ACLU made a similar request from the Department of Homeland Security.





