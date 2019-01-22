Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday that a system that allows individuals to accumulate wealth and become billionaires is “immoral.”

“I do think that a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong,” said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez stressed that individuals who accumulate that much wealth aren’t the problem, but the system itself.

“I don’t think that necessarily means that all billionaires are immoral,” she said. “It’s not to say someone like Bill Gates or Warren Buffet are immoral people. I don’t believe that.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, was speaking at an event in Harlem to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The New York Post first shared a clip of the interview, but the entire event was livestreamed by advocacy group Blackout For Human Rights.

A freshman member of the House, the New York congresswoman made headlines for suggesting the top percent be taxed up to 70 percent if they earn more than $10 million.





