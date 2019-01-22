KELSO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a person who shot and killed a convenience store employee during a robbery in Kelso, Washington.
According to the Kelso Police Department, the robbery occurred at Holt’s Quik Check at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect shot and killed the only employee in the store.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name until family members have been notified.
