COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Catholic church officials in Kentucky say an independent, third-party investigation will begin this week into the recent encounter between white Catholic high school students from Covington and a black religious sect and a Native American in Washington, D.C.

The Diocese of Covington said Friday’s encounter near the Lincoln Memorial is “a very serious matter that has already permanently altered the lives of many people.” The statement by the Roman Catholic diocese adds that facts will be gathered to determine “what if any corrective actions, if any, are appropriate.”

The statement didn’t elaborate on the investigation or who would conduct it.

The Kentucky boys’ school shut its campus Tuesday as a precaution and a small protest was held outside the diocese amid continuing fallout from the encounter, which was recorded on video that went viral. The statement says police recommended the closure because of the possibility of large crowds. Those didn’t materialize, and the diocese says the school will reopen once law enforcement says “it is safe to do so.”





